Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on Wednesday Chief of General Staff Onik Gasparyan had been relieved of his duties, Russian news agency RIA reported.

Last month Pashinian spoke of a military coup after the military’s General Staff demanded that he step down after months of protests sparked by the nation’s defeat in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan.

The General Staff issued a statement calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, which was signed by top military officers. The move was triggered by Pashinian’s decision in mid-February to oust the first deputy chief of the General Staff.

Pashinian called the military's statement a "military coup attempt” and ordered the firing of the chief of the General Staff. He urged the military to only listen to his orders and called on his supporters to take to the streets and back him.