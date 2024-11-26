At least 10 people were killed after Israeli airstrikes targeted central Beirut on Wednesday, amid ongoing efforts to reach a cease-fire.

The Israeli army continued its airstrikes on the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday despite reports about an imminent cease-fire deal with Lebanon.

The Lebanese state news agency NNA said Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on the neighborhoods of Burj Al-Barajneh, Al-Raml Al-Aali, and Tahouitet El Ghadir in southern Beirut.

Billows of smoke were seen rising from the area following the attacks, according to an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter.

The Health Ministry said at least seven people were killed and 37 others injured in an Israeli airstrike on Nowayri of Al-Basta area in central Beirut.

Heavy airstrikes and artillery shelling also targeted Housh Sour, Jdeidet Marjeyoun, and Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon.

No information was yet available about casualties or damage.

The attacks came as the Israeli army ordered the evacuation of 20 buildings in Beirut's southern suburb ahead of airstrikes.

Military spokesman Avichay Adraee posted maps of the targeted buildings in Hadath, Burj al-Barajneh, and Haret Hreik in southern Beirut on X account, saying the army will "act forcefully" against Hezbollah facilities in the area.

The army also warned residents in Ras Beirut, Al-Mazraa, Msaytbeh, and Zuqaq al-Blat in downtown Beirut to evacuate immediately in preparation for new attacks.

It also ordered residents of Naqoura in southern Lebanon to evacuate and move north of the Awali River ahead of fresh airstrikes.

Local media, meanwhile, reported cautious calm in the southern towns of Al-Bayyada and Al-Naqoura after failed attempts by Israeli forces to advance into the area.

Lebanese group Hezbollah, for its part, said Israeli soldiers were killed and injured in a rocket attack on a Merkava tank in southern Lebanon.

Separately, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed on Tuesday to "thwart" any attempt to smuggle weapons into Lebanon.

"Any attempt to smuggle weapons will be foiled, and any threat to our forces or Israeli citizens will be immediately eliminated," he said during a meeting with U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

The escalation came as Israel's Security Cabinet is set to convene on Tuesday to vote on a U.S.-backed cease-fire proposal with Lebanon.

Israeli media reported early Monday that a cease-fire deal is expected to be announced between Israel and Hezbollah within two days.

Lebanese parliamentarian Qassem Hashem also said on Monday that a cease-fire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel is nearing completion and could be declared within the next 36 hours if negotiations proceed smoothly.

"The atmosphere is positive, and cease-fire discussions have reached an advanced stage. It's only a matter of hours before an agreement is finalized and announced if progress continues as expected," Hashem told AA.

Israel has escalated its airstrikes in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets as part of year-long warfare against the Lebanese group since the start of the Gaza war last year.

More than 3,760 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with nearly 15,700 injured and over a million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel on Oct. 1 this year expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.