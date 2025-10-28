At least two Palestinians were killed, four others were injured in an Israeli strike on a neighborhood south of Gaza City, civil defense said Tuesday, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his forces to strike the blockaded Palestinian enclave despite the cease-fire.

"Two civilians were killed and four others, including a child and an infant, were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a home belonging to the Al-Banna family in the Al-Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City," Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency, told AFP.

Hamas rejected accusations that its fighters attacked Israeli troops in Gaza on Tuesday, vowing to abide by the U.S.-brokered cease-fire.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz accused Hamas of attacking Israeli forces in Gaza but did not specify the location of the incident.

"The criminal shelling carried out by the fascist (Israeli) occupation army on parts of the Gaza Strip represents a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement," Hamas said.

The Israeli army launched a series of air and artillery strikes across the Gaza Strip Tuesday evening following orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged cease-fire violations by Hamas.

Israeli media said that the escalation came after Israeli forces came under sniper fire and anti-tank shells in the southern city of Rafah.

Hamas described the Israeli attacks as part of "a series of violations in recent days that resulted in casualties and the continued closure of the Rafah crossing," accusing Israel of trying to undermine the ceasefire.

It called on mediators overseeing the agreement to "act immediately to pressure Israel, curb its brutal escalation against civilians, stop its serious violations of the ceasefire, and ensure full compliance with its provisions."