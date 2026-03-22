Iran’s health minister on Sunday said at least 210 children have been killed and 1,510 others injured since U.S. and Israel began attacking the country on Feb. 28.

In statements carried by the semi-official ISNA news agency, Mohammad-Reza Zafarghandi said around 300 health, medical and emergency centers have also been damaged since Feb. 28.

He added that approximately 30 ambulances have been damaged and forced out of service.

A deadly strike on a primary school in Iran’s southern city of Minab on Feb. 28 alone killed 150 schoolgirls.

The incident has drawn international attention amid conflicting claims about responsibility but with most analyses saying the strike came from the U.S.

President Donald Trump tried to deny the U.S. role in the strike at first or say it was even the Iranians.

After reports emerged that the strike involved Tomahawk cruise missiles commonly used by the U.S. military, he also claimed without citing any evidence that Iran possessed some Tomahawks.

Investigations into the attack are continuing.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting U.S. military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.