At least 23 people were killed early Thursday when Israeli fighter jets targeted two houses in a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip as well as a camp in the southern part of the enclave.

At least 17 Palestinians were killed and scores more injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the al-Maghazi refugee camp, as reported by the Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing local sources.

The agency also reported that at least six Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli military airstrike on a house in the al-Shabora refugee camp in Rafah, southern Gaza.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip last week after a seven-day humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed and more than 43,616 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

The Israeli death toll, in comparison, stood at 1,200, according to official figures.