At least 232 Palestinians were killed and 1,600 others were injured after Israeli attacks on Gaza on Saturday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Heavy fighting broke out with Israeli soldiers. There are unconfirmed reports of hostage-taking and kidnappings in the Gaza Strip. Warning sirens were blaring in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other cities in Israel, according to the army.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials said the country is at war.

In Israel, at least 200 Israelis were killed in the ongoing military escalation with Palestinian groups in Gaza, medical authorities said Saturday.

Citing a statement by the Health Ministry, the Times of Israel online newspaper said 1,104 Israelis were also injured, including dozens being in critical condition. The death toll is expected to rise, it added.

Israeli authorities, however, did not give any details on the number of Israelis held as captives.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood with rockets targeting enemy sites, airports, and military installations.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniya said their "heroic" attack was in response to violence by Israeli forces and illegal settlers on Palestinian civilians, and storming of Al Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli army, in turn, said it initiated Operation Swords of Iron in the Gaza Strip, a "large-scale operation to defend Israeli civilians against the combined attack."