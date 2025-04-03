At least 25 people, including children, were killed, and 100 others were injured in an airstrike carried out by Israel on a school-turned-shelter for displaced civilians in Gaza on Thursday.

Gaza's civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP the death toll had risen to 25, with more than 100 others wounded.

The attack was the latest in a renewed assault that has killed more than 1,160 victims and injured over 2,700 since March 18, shattering a January cease-fire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Since October 2023, over 50,250 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed, and more than 114,000 have been injured.

International legal authorities have taken action against Israel, with the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing arrest warrants for Israeli leaders on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, while a genocide case is ongoing at the International Court of Justice.