At least three civilians were killed and five others wounded Tuesday when rockets fired from the direction of Kuwait struck a house in Khor al-Zubair near Iraq's Basra, officials said.

Police said ​the death ​toll ⁠could ‌rise ‌as some ⁠family ‌members remained ​under the ⁠debris.

Thaer al-Salhi, a member of Basra's provincial council, said a house in the city of Khor al-Zubair was struck by what eyewitnesses said was a jet, adding that neighbors said the house was inhabited by five people, but until now only three bodies have been retrieved."

Salhi added that search operations were ongoing, while a security official confirmed the initial toll.

Since Feb. 28, the United States and its ally Israel have leveled Iranian military targets, killed the country's top leadership and devastated parts of its infrastructure.