At least 35 people were killed, and dozens of others were injured after Israel launched airstrikes on Yemen's capital Sanaa on Wednesday.

Al-Masirah TV said air defenses engaged Israeli aircraft during the strike.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN confirmed that warplanes struck the Yemeni capital, without giving further details.

Al-Masirah TV said the attacks targeted a medical facility on 60th Street in southwestern Sanaa, the central bank headquarters, and a government complex in Al-Jawf province in northeastern Yemen.

Fighter jets also hit the offices of Yemen newspapers, along with residential homes, the outlet said.

The broadcaster said Houthi air defenses engaged Israeli aircraft during the strikes.

The Houthi-run Health Ministry said 118 were injured in an initial toll from the Israeli strikes on Sanaa and Al-Jawf.

The Israeli army claimed that the attacks struck Houthi military targets in areas in Sanaa and Al-Jawf province.

A military statement said fighter jets hit Houthi military camps, the Military Public Relations Headquarters, and a fuel storage facility.

Last month, an Israeli strike on Sanaa killed 12 top Houthi officials, including Prime Minister Ahmed Ghalib Al-Rahawi and nine other ministers.

The Israeli army launched several waves of airstrikes on Houthi sites across Yemen in recent months in retaliation for Houthi missile and drone attacks on Israel.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched missile and drone strikes on Israeli targets and targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 64,600 people have been killed in an Israeli genocidal war.

The strikes are the latest in more than a year of attacks and counterstrikes between Israel and Houthis in Yemen, in response to Israel's genocidal attacks in Gaza.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have attacked vessels in the Red Sea in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

They have also fired missiles toward Israel, most of which have been intercepted. Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port.