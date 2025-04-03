At least 35 people, including children, were killed, and 100 others were injured in an airstrike carried out by Israel on a school-turned-shelter for displaced civilians in Gaza on Thursday.

The Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza said 31 Palestinians, including children and women, were killed in an airstrike that targeted the Dar Al-Arqam School, where hundreds of civilians have taken refuge in the Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City.

It reported that six victims were missing, with dozens injured.

The statement noted that "the missing has no bodies following the bombing."

Gaza's Media Office said earlier that 29 Palestinians, including 18 children and one woman, were killed, and more than 100 were injured in the attack.

The attack was the latest in a renewed assault that has killed more than 1,160 victims and injured over 2,700 since March 18, shattering a January cease-fire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities, including schools, hospitals and places of worship, amid its offensive on Gaza.

Under the rules of war, targeting civilian facilities can constitute a war crime.

Since October 2023, over 50,250 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed, and more than 114,000 have been injured.

International legal authorities have taken action against Israel, with the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing arrest warrants for Israeli leaders on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, while a genocide case is ongoing at the International Court of Justice.