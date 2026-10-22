At least four Palestinians were killed and several others wounded Thursday in Israeli airstrikes and gunfire across the Gaza Strip, Palestinian medical officials said, as renewed attacks threatened to further undermine an already fragile cease-fire agreement.

The deaths were reported in separate incidents in Gaza City, Khan Younis, central Gaza and the northern Jabalia area, while Israeli forces continued shelling residential neighborhoods and areas sheltering displaced families.

In Gaza City, an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in the southwestern Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding others, including one person who sustained serious injuries, medical sources told Anadolu Agency.

The Interior Ministry said the attack killed a noncommissioned officer from its drug control police department and wounded another officer as they returned from an assignment.

Images from the scene showed emergency crews attempting to extinguish flames engulfing the vehicle as residents gathered nearby.

In the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli gunfire killed a Palestinian near the Jabalia refugee camp, according to medical sources. Initial reports differed on the victim's age, with one identifying the person as a girl and another as a woman.

In southern Gaza, an Israeli drone struck a motorcycle in Khan Younis, killing a Palestinian man and injuring two others, medical officials said.

Another Palestinian man was killed in a separate Israeli strike near the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, bringing the reported death toll from Thursday's attacks to at least four.

The Israeli military said it had targeted Hamas militants in Khan Younis, Nuseirat and Gaza City but was unaware of the reported shooting in Jabalia.

The military's account could not be independently reconciled with Palestinian reports of the casualties.

Displaced family wounded in school shelling

Israeli artillery fire also struck a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis, wounding four members of the same family, according to Palestinian medical and local sources.

A medical source at Nasser Hospital said a man, his wife and their two children were admitted with injuries of varying severity after a shell hit a tent in the courtyard of Mustafa Hafez School.

The school had been serving as a shelter for Palestinians displaced by the prolonged Israeli military offensive.

Witnesses also reported heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles targeting areas near residential buildings and tents housing displaced families east of Hamad City in Khan Younis.

In Gaza City, Israeli forces carried out additional attacks on residential properties early Thursday.

Witnesses said an Israeli helicopter struck an evacuated apartment in the Rimal neighborhood, while a drone targeted an empty house in the Nasr neighborhood that had already sustained damage in previous Israeli bombardment.

Israeli forces also continued demolishing residential buildings in the eastern Tuffah and Shujaiya neighborhoods.

Residents reported hearing two powerful explosions overnight and early Thursday as demolition operations continued.

Israeli artillery also shelled areas near the Al-Sanafour junction east of Tuffah, accompanied by heavy gunfire from military vehicles positioned nearby.

Cease-fire under mounting strain due to Israeli violations

The latest attacks come amid growing tensions over the implementation of the U.S.-brokered cease-fire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

Palestinian authorities have repeatedly accused Israel of violating the agreement through continued airstrikes, artillery attacks and gunfire across the enclave.

According to figures reported by Palestinian authorities as of Wednesday, Israeli attacks since the cease-fire began had killed 1,538 Palestinians and wounded 5,498 others.

Israel, meanwhile, has accused Hamas of attempting to rebuild its military capabilities and carrying out attacks in violation of the agreement.

Hamas has denied the accusations, rejecting claims that it has sought to launch new attacks or rearm, and has accused Israel of undermining the cease-fire through continued military operations.

The Israeli military has intensified strikes in recent weeks, further raising concerns about the durability of the truce.

Israeli authorities say four Israeli soldiers have been killed since the cease-fire took effect.

Although the agreement was intended to pave the way for the eventual reconstruction of Gaza, negotiations over key provisions have made little progress.

Disagreements over the disarmament of Hamas and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory have prevented the sides from reaching a comprehensive arrangement for the next stages of the agreement.

The continued hostilities have also complicated efforts to restore essential services and rebuild civilian infrastructure devastated during more than three years of war.

Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 others in Gaza, according to Palestinian authorities.

Local authorities estimate that approximately 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure has been destroyed or damaged during the offensive.

Israel launched its military campaign following the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed approximately 1,200 people, according to Israeli figures.

Despite the cease-fire, recurring Israeli attacks and the lack of progress on unresolved political and security issues continue to leave Gaza's population facing widespread displacement, destruction and uncertainty.