As many as 45 Muslim Indian pilgrims are feared dead Monday in a bus collision near the holy city of Medina in Saudi Arabia, according to Indian officials.

The bus with 46 people onboard was traveling from Mecca to Medina when it collided with a diesel tanker on a highway, Gaurav Uppal, a senior official of Telangana state, told The AP.

"Around 45 people from Telangana are feared dead in the accident, while one person is injured," said Uppal, who is based out of New Delhi and is one of the key officials coordinating rescue efforts with Indian authorities in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.