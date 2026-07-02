At least five people were killed and 16 others wounded Thursday when a bomb blast targeted a ⁠crowded cafe in central ⁠Damascus, ​Syrian state ⁠media reported.

Syrian state TV said a bomb had been planted at the cafe, which is near the Palace of Justice in the center of Syria's capital.

There were no other immediate details on the ⁠apparent ⁠attack and no immediate claim of responsibility. Security forces rushed to the cafe and cordoned off the area.

A video circulating on social media showed several injured people laying on the floor, with police officers nearby.

State news agency SANA reported the death and wounded toll, citing the head of Syria's emergency health services.

Damascus has been hit by a small ⁠number of attacks since the toppling of former dictator Bashar Assad in late 2024.

His ouster by Ahmed al-Sharaa, now Syria's ​president, and his anti-regime forces effectively ended the 14-year civil ‌war.

Earlier on May ⁠19, a car bomb killed ⁠one Syrian ‌soldier and wounded at least 18 other ​people outside a ⁠Defense Ministry building in Damascus.