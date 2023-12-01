The Gazan Health Ministry said more than 60 people had been killed Friday after a truce between Israel and Hamas expired and the former resumed it's brutal military campaign.

The ministry has also tallied "dozens of wounded in airstrikes on civilians," it said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, at least 32 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured in Israeli airstrikes within first few hours of attack.

"Within three hours after the humanitarian pause ended, the death toll of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks climbed to 32," the Gazan Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Dozens of people, mostly women and children, were injured," it added.

Medical teams were struggling with the large number of wounded, Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement.

"The wounded are lying on the floor in emergency departments and in front of operating rooms as a result of overcrowding," he said.

The pause between Israel and Hamas, which went into effect on Nov. 24, ended on Friday morning.

Heavy gunfire and Israeli artillery shelling in the eastern Gaza Strip resumed soon after the humanitarian pause ended, according to an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent on the ground.

There were also reports of clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian resistance groups in northern and central Gaza, the correspondent added.