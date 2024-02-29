At least 70 people were killed and another 250 wounded when Israeli forces targeted a crowd waiting for food aid in Gaza City on Thursday.

Hundreds of Palestinians were waiting to receive aid near Dowar al-Nablusi, south of Gaza City when they came under Israeli fire, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported citing eyewitnesses.

The dead and wounded have been taken to al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza.

The head of the nurses' department at al-Shifa Hospital Jadallah al-Shafei said the "situation cannot be described in words," while referring to the aftermath of the attack.

“It is reminiscent of the dark scenes from the Baptist Hospital four months ago where 500 people were killed in one Israeli air strike," he told Doha-based Al Jazeera.

"The hospital has been flooded with dozens of dead bodies and hundreds of injured since the early hours of the morning," he said.

"The majority of the victims suffered gunshot wounds and shrapnel in the head and upper parts of their bodies. They were hit by direct artillery shelling, drone missiles and gunshots," he added.

"We are out of operating theatres, let alone medical staff. We ran out of medical supplies and fuel to run the hospital. We hope we will be able to provide life-saving assistance to those wounded."

"All of them are in critical condition, lying on the floor. We stand helpless amid this shortage of supplies and staff," said al-Shafei.

More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 70,000 others injured in Israel's ongoing massacre in Gaza.