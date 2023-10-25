At least eight Syrian soldiers were killed and seven wounded early Wednesday in Israeli airstrikes on their positions in the southern province of Daraa, state media reported.

"Around 1:45 a.m. (2245 GMT Tuesday), the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the occupied Golan Heights," the report said.

The source further said that the attack caused material losses in military infrastructure and mortar launching sites.

The Israeli army said it had struck military infrastructure inside Syria in response to earlier launches toward Israel.

Israel has occupied the Syrian area of the Golan Heights since 1967.

Tensions escalated across the region amid relentless Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip following the Oct. 7 surprise incursion by Palestinian resistance group Hamas into Israeli territory.

More than 7,100 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 5,791 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.