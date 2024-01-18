At least 93 Palestinians were killed Thursday as Israeli bombs continued to rain down on Gaza and in the territory's south in particular, according to the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile in the occupied West Bank, where violence has surged alongside the war in Gaza, an Israeli raid continued into a second day around Tulkarem, an official said. Palestinian sources reported a sixth person had been killed in the operation.

The latest violence came as medicine for hostages held by the Palestinian resistance groups and fresh aid for civilians entered the Palestinian territory under a newly brokered deal, mediator Qatar said.

The measure provided at least some relief in a region where tensions flared further following Pakistani strikes on an Iranian border region, and new U.S. military action targeting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen.

Gaza's Health Ministry said 93 people had been killed, including 16 in one strike on a house in the southern city of Rafah, where many people have fled.

"The strike left 16 killed, among them women and children, and 20 injured," the ministry said.

A man sat quietly among the rubble after one strike in Rafah, his head bowed, examining a child's glove.

Umm Walid al-Zamli said she lost her children, and her house.

"The eldest was a second-grade girl," she said in a choked voice. "What did they do wrong? We can't rely on anyone, or the Arabs. We can only rely on ourselves."

Local authorities reported dozens of strikes, including on the southern city of Khan Younis and Palestinian refugee camps in central Gaza.

An explosion sounded before a heavy grey cloud of smoke rolled over central-southern Gaza in the early afternoon, according to media reports.