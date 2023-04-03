Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry summoned Iranian Ambassador Seyed Abbas Mousavi over anti-Azerbaijan propaganda on Monday.

"Emphasizing that what was mentioned in the note of the Iranian side about the Azerbaijani media does not reflect objectivity, a reply note was presented to the Iranian side, as well as a list of a number of articles published in the Iranian media against Azerbaijan," read a statement by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada.

Hajizada said the Iranian note was received by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry earlier in the day.

He also said Mousavi was told that "insulting, false, slanderous and biased information" about Azerbaijan and its government officials, as well as "untruthful statements and speeches of well-known social and political figures of Iran" are damaging bilateral relations and causing misunderstandings.

"In addition, it was noted that the misunderstandings that arose in the period of relations between our countries are always caused by the unilateral actions and actions of the Iranian side, and the consistent and well-intentioned steps of the Azerbaijani side are not adequately reciprocated by Iran," Hajizada noted.

He added that the need to take urgent measures in preventing the spread of "false and biased information" against Azerbaijan in the Iranian media was emphasized during the meeting.​​​​​​​

Tensions between the two countries have been running high and Azerbaijan recently announced that the initial results of a probe into the recent armed attack on Azerbaijan's Embassy in Iran point to possible Iranian involvement.