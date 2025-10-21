Iraq has begun mediating between the Syrian government and the U.S.-backed terrorist group SDF, which is dominated by the YPG, controlling much of northeastern Syria, sources within Iraq’s National Security Council told Radio Monte Carlo Internationale.

The move comes amid multiple political motivations. More than three weeks ago, Iraqi Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani reached what has been described as a historic agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), granting the central government control over Kurdish oil revenues.

Baghdad is reportedly seeking to replicate this “Iraqi-Kurdish model” in Syria, where oil remains a key point of contention between Damascus and the SDF.

Iraq’s regional influence has waned over the past two years, particularly since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict, and al-Sudani appears determined to restore Baghdad’s role as a mediator.

A recent Iraq-Türkiye agreement, aimed at resolving regional disputes, has provided additional impetus for Baghdad’s intervention.

The mediation is being managed by Iraq’s National Security Council and intelligence services. Sources in Baghdad say that talks between Iraqi officials and SDF leaders took place last week in Sulaymaniyah, a city under the influence of Bafel Talabani of the PUK, known for his close ties to SDF's Ferhat Abdi Şahin, aka Mazloum Kobani.

Subsequent meetings brought together Iraqi representatives, a Syrian delegation from the Ministry of Defense and intelligence and the SDF.

The discussions focused on two main issues: integrating SDF forces into the new Syrian army, following Iraq’s precedent of incorporating Kurdish forces into its national army, and reaching an oil agreement to transfer northeastern Syrian oil facilities from SDF control to Damascus, a key priority for the Syrian government.

In Baghdad, there is a strong conviction, shared by the Prime Minister, intelligence services, the National Security Council, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that Syria’s stability is highly beneficial for Iraq.

Conversely, Syrian instability or an armed conflict between Damascus and the SDF would have serious repercussions that could directly affect the Iraqi arena, an outcome Baghdad is determined to avoid.

At the same time, any successful agreement between Damascus and the SDF could pave the way for a complete withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Syria and Iraq, a major strategic objective for the Iraqi government.