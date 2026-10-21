Saudi Arabia has not responded to inquiries regarding the execution of two Bangladeshi nationals, which was carried out without prior notification to Dhaka, Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said earlier this week that Dhaka has sought clarification on the circumstances of the executions, which were carried out on Oct. 14.

The government has asked for copies of the court verdicts, details ⁠about ⁠the offenses and an explanation of why Bangladesh's diplomatic mission was not informed, she added.

Saudi Arabia is Bangladesh's largest overseas labor market and home to an estimated 3.5 million Bangladeshi workers who send home major remittances, ⁠making migrant welfare a key bilateral issue.

The Saudi embassy in Dhaka did not immediately respond ​to a request for comment.

Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry said a man and a woman were executed after ⁠being ‌convicted ‌for committing "indecent acts" inside a ⁠mosque in the ‌holy city of Mecca, Saudi media reported.

Islam said the ⁠government would decide on ⁠next steps after receiving the case details ⁠and documents ​and discussing the matter with Saudi authorities.