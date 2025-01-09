The British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) Middle East editor, Raffi Berg, has been accused of bias and links to intelligence agencies, according to an investigation by Drop Site News.

The allegations have reportedly sparked internal dissent and criticism of the BBC’s reporting on Israeli and Palestinian issues.

At least 13 BBC employees criticized Berg, accusing him of favoring Israel in his editorial decisions while one employee alleged that Berg’s role is to “water down everything that’s too critical of Israel.”

The report detailed a culture of “extreme fear” among staff regarding coverage critical of Israel, with Berg allegedly playing a central role in framing the network’s Middle East reporting as “systematic Israeli propaganda.”

Berg’s career before joining the BBC has also come under scrutiny.

According to MintPress News, he worked for the U.S. State Department’s Foreign Broadcast Information Service (FBIS), an intelligence-gathering unit linked to the CIA, from 1998 to 2001.

In a 2020 interview with The Jewish Telegraph, Berg confirmed his CIA ties, recounting how he was informed of the agency’s involvement after being hired.

'Mossad Collaboration'

The investigation also highlighted Berg’s close relationship with Israeli intelligence agency Mossad. His book, "Red Sea Spies: The True Story of Mossad’s Fake Diving Resort," was written “in collaboration” with Mossad commander Dani Limor.

Berg described Limor as instrumental in providing access to intelligence officials, conducting over 100 hours of interviews. Berg has also made admiration for Mossad evident, publicly praising the agency and framing a letter of appreciation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He has faced accusations of reshaping BBC coverage to protect Israel’s image. During Israel’s 2012 Operation Cast Lead, leaked emails reportedly showed Berg directing reporters to emphasize Hamas as the aggressor rather than scrutinizing Israeli military actions, according to the reports.

Operation Cast Lead resulted in civilian casualties and the use of banned weapons like white phosphorous.

More recently, under Berg’s editorial leadership, the BBC has been criticized for downplaying Israeli military actions in Gaza.

One controversial instance involved the death of Muhammed Bhar, a Palestinian man with Down syndrome, who Israeli soldiers killed during their ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

The BBC’s original headline, “The Lonely Death of Gaza Man with Down’s Syndrome,” was later amended after public backlash to include details of his death.

Internal complaints ignored

Despite multiple internal complaints highlighting Berg’s alleged bias, BBC management has consistently defended him, according to the Drop Site report.

Critics argued that the BBC’s Middle East coverage reflects broader issues in Western media, which is frequently accused of whitewashing Israel’s actions and perpetuating false narratives.

A related investigation by Al Jazeera highlighted similar concerns, including CNN’s reliance on unverified claims by the Israeli military.

In one case, a CNN report on a Gaza hospital bombing misinterpreted a calendar as evidence of Hamas activity, further fueling criticism of Western media’s credibility on the issue.