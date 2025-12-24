The West Bank city of Bethlehem marked a full return of Christmas celebrations on Wednesday, resuming traditional festivities for the first time since they were scaled back or cancelled following the outbreak of Israeli war on Gaza in October 2023.

During the war, festivities in the city, the birthplace of Jesus Christ, were cancelled or muted in respect for the thousands of people who lost their lives in the Israeli assault.

Bethlehem Mayor Hanna Hanania told Anadolu Agency (AA) that municipal authorities launched a campaign a month ago to deliver a clear message to the world that "peace is the only path in the land of Palestine."

"This year's celebrations carry a message of hope and resilience for our people and a message to the world that the Palestinian people love peace and life," he said.

He said the Palestinian city is ready to welcome visitors from around the world to celebrate Christmas.

Elias Al-Arja, the head of the Arab Hotel Association, said hotel occupancy in Bethlehem reached about 80% on Dec. 24-25, with nearly 8,000 guests, including around 6,000 visitors from Arab towns in Israel, in addition to tourists from several countries such as India, Romania and Nigeria.

An aerial view shows scouts marching during Christmas eve celebrations on Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity (unseen) in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Dec. 24, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Festive mood

For the first time in two years, Bethlehem's iconic Christmas tree was installed again in Manger Square after festivities were halted due to the Gaza war.

Pilgrims and tourists gathered to take photos near the tree and the Church of the Nativity, while children played nearby.

"We come today joyful for Christmas, filled with hope and praying for peace," George Sobuh, a Palestinian resident, said while accompanying his family to the church.

"Peace to the land of peace, the land of Christ."

Father Issa Thaljieh of the Greek Orthodox Church said Bethlehem's Christmas message this year is one of love and peace to the world.

He noted that the atmosphere feels different this year with the return of the Christmas tree and the participation of Palestinians from inside Israel alongside visiting tourist delegations.

However, he said joy remains incomplete as long as Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 71,000 people have been killed in the Israeli war, continue to suffer.

Scout groups paraded in Manger Square ahead of the ceremonial reception of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, in the presence of Palestinian officials and crowds.

Christmas celebrations for Western Christian denominations culminate with Midnight Mass on the night of Dec. 24-25 at the Church of the Nativity, while Eastern churches will celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7.