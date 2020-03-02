At least three people were killed and more than 10 others wounded following a powerful bomb explosion in Afghanistan's southeastern Khost province on Monday, an official said. The attack came after the Taliban had said they would end the partial cease-fire against Afghan security forces and would resume military operations.

Aadil Haider, spokesman for the police headquarters, told Anadolu Agency the blast ripped through a crowd of footballers and spectators at a football field in the Nadir Shah Kot district. The blast was caused by explosives planted on a motorbike, he added. According to locals, all three killed in the blast were from the same family.

The attack came on the heels of a landmark "Reduction in Violence" week that ended Saturday in line with the peace deal struck between the U.S. and Taliban. According to the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC), the Taliban staged armed attacks, abductions and roadside blasts in 16 out of the country's 34 provinces during the week, killing 14 civilians and 22 security forces.