Explosions were heard in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi, Qatari capital Doha and Saudi capital Riyadh on Saturday, after U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran, which has vowed retaliation.

Two residents told AFP they heard the blasts. Abu Dhabi is home to a base housing U.S. personnel.

Earlier the UAE said it had closed its airspace "temporarily and partially" as an exceptional precautionary measure.

In Qatar, some personnel were being evacuated from the ⁠U.S. ⁠air force base of Al Udeid, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

There was no immediate reply to request ⁠for confirmation or comment from the U.S. Embassy in Doha.

Al Udeid ⁠is ‌the ‌Middle East's ⁠largest ‌U.S. base, housing around ⁠10,000 troops.