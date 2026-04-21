Officials representing Donald Trump's “Board of Peace” have held talks with Dubai state-owned multinational DP World on managing supply chains and infrastructure projects in Gaza, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

Rehabilitation of ​Gaza, where Israel's two-year genocidal war ⁠destroyed four-fifths of buildings, has been projected by global institutions to cost around $70 billion.

Citing three people familiar with the matter, the paper said the talks centred on prospects for a partnership between DP World and the Board of Peace to run logistics.

These efforts ⁠would ⁠cover humanitarian aid and other goods entering Gaza, including warehousing, tracking systems and security, it added.

Other ideas floated during the talks included a new port in either Gaza or on the nearby Egyptian coast built by the company based in ⁠the UAE, which could also develop a free-trade zone in the war-shattered strip, ​the paper said.

DP World and the White ​House did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Trump proposed the ⁠Board ‌of ‌Peace last September to oversee his ⁠plan to end ‌Israel's war in Gaza, subsequently saying it would ​tackle other conflicts.

His ⁠Gaza plan envisages a withdrawal of ⁠Israeli troops, with reconstruction starting as Hamas ⁠lays down ​its weapons.

Israel’s genocidal war, which began in October 2023, killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and wounded over 172,000, while destroying about 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, according to official figures.