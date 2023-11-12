Multiple casualties and injuries were reported late Saturday when Israeli airstrikes hit a United Nations compound in Gaza housing internally displace Palestinians.

"The shelling has reportedly resulted in a significant number of deaths and injuries," the United Nations Development Programme said in a statement issued late Saturday.

"The ongoing tragedy of death and injury to civilians ensnared in this conflict is unacceptable and must stop."

On Nov. 6, UNDP reported that "several hundred people seeking refuge had entered the compound, and there are indications that this number has since increased significantly.”

"The ongoing tragedy of death and injury to civilians ensnared in this conflict is unacceptable and must stop," the UNDP added.

The program stressed that "civilians, civilian infrastructure, and the inviolability of UN facilities, must be respected and protected at all times."

It also emphasized that "international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution, must be respected and upheld."

In a separate incident, AFPTV footage showed a crater in the middle of a compound of a school run by the U.N. agency for supporting Palestinians (UNRWA) in Beit Lahia in north Gaza.

Thousands of people displaced by the war had taken refuge in the school.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip – including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship – since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

At least 11,100 Palestinians have been killed, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women.

The Israeli death toll is around 1,200, according to official figures.