An official with the United Nations' humanitarian affairs agency decried the sorry state of the Al-Aqsa hospital in Gaza, describing what she saw as "absolute carnage."

Gemma Connell with the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) told the BBC that there were many injured with "extremely severe wounds but (who) cannot be treated because there are so many people in front of them in the line for surgery, and the hospital is absolutely overloaded."

"Tragically I saw a 9-year-old boy with a devastating head injury who passed away," Connell was quoted as saying Tuesday.

The Gazan Health Ministry had reported similar situations earlier Monday in a statement. Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra said that the bed occupancy rate at operational hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip stands at 350%.

He added that medical teams were unable to treat all of the injured arriving at the hospitals while noting they were dealing with types of injuries they had not seen in previous wars.

Israel's army has stepped up its brutal war on Gaza to supposedly root out the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The indiscriminate attack has killed over 20,600 people have been killed so far in the latest war with over 250 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Gazan Health Ministry.