A potential Gaza cease-fire gathered further pace Sunday as a Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo for crunch talks that could halt Israel's brutal onslaught for six weeks.

Washington said a cease-fire deal was already "on the table," approved by Israel and awaiting only a sign-off from the Palestinian resistance group. But the warring sides gave away little information on the state of any progress.

After the Hamas delegation arrived, a Palestinian official told Reuters the deal was "not yet there." From the Israeli side, there was no official confirmation even that its delegation was attending.

One source briefed on the talks had said Israel could stay away from Cairo unless Hamas first presented a full list of hostages who are still alive, a demand that a Palestinian source said Hamas had so far rejected as premature.

Still, a U.S. official told reporters: "The path to a cease-fire right now literally at this hour is straightforward. And there's a deal on the table. There's a framework deal."

An agreement would bring the first extended truce of the war, which has raged for five months so far with just a weeklong pause in November. Dozens of hostages held by the militants would be freed in return for hundreds of Palestinian detainees.

Aid to besieged Gaza would be ramped up to save the lives of Palestinians pushed to the verge of famine. Fighting would cease in time to head off a massive planned Israeli assault on Rafah, where more than half of Gaza's 2.3 million people are penned in against the enclave's border fence.

Israel claims its forces would pull back from some areas and allow Gazans to return to homes abandoned earlier in the war.

But a deal would stop short of fulfilling the main Hamas demand for a permanent end to the war while also leaving unresolved the fate of more than half of the more than 100 remaining hostages – including Israeli men of fighting age not covered by a deal to free women, children, elderly and wounded.

Egyptian mediators have suggested those issues could be set aside for now with assurances they would be resolved in later stages. A Hamas source told Reuters the militants were still holding out for a "package deal."

U.S. President Joe Biden said last week that a deal could be reached as soon as Monday, although Washington has since rowed back from such a firm timetable. The aim is to have it in place in time to halt the fighting for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which begins in a week.

Palestinian children look on as men search for salvageable items amid the rubble of a house destroyed in an overnight Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Palestine, March 3, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Rafah airstrike

The final days leading up to the anticipated truce have been exceptionally bloody, with talks overshadowed by the Israeli killing of 118 people near a food convoy. Hamas called it a massacre; Israel says most of those killed were trampled in a stampede.

In the latest reported attack on aid, Gaza authorities said at least eight people were killed Sunday when an airstrike hit a truck carrying food aid from a Kuwaiti charity. There was no immediate Israeli comment.

The war was triggered by the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion that killed 1,160 people and captured 253 hostages, according to Israel.

Since then, Israeli forces have killed more than 30,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities, with thousands more dead feared unrecovered under rubble.

Rania Abu Anza (L) the mother of twin babies Naeem and Wissam, killed in an overnight Israeli airstrike, mourns their death ahead of their burial in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Palestine, March 3, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Swathes of the Gaza Strip have been laid to waste, nearly the entire population has been made homeless, and the United Nations estimates that a quarter of Gazans are on the verge of a manmade famine.

At a morgue outside a Rafah hospital, women wept and wailed beside rows of bodies of the Abu Anza family, 14 of whom were killed in an Israeli airstrike overnight. Relatives opened a black plastic body bag to kiss the face of a dead schoolgirl in a torn sweatshirt and pink unicorn pajamas.

Later, the bodies were brought to a graveyard and buried, including two infant twins, a boy and a girl, passed down in white bundles and placed in the ground.

"My heart is gone" wailed their mother, Rania Abu Anza, who also lost her husband in the attack. "I haven't had enough time with them."

Residents described heavy bombardment overnight of Khan Younis, the main southern Gaza city, just to the north of Rafah. Further north, where aid no longer reaches and the situation has grown even more desperate, Gaza health authorities said 15 children had now died of malnutrition or dehydration inside the Kamal Adwan hospital where there was no power for the intensive care unit. Staff fear for the lives of six more children there.

Washington dropped 38,000 of thousands of meals from military aircraft into Gaza on Saturday though aid agencies say this can have only a marginal impact given the hundreds of thousands of people who are now in desperate need of food.