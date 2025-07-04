An Israeli drone strike on a highway in the Lebanese town of Khaldeh, just south of Beirut, killed one person and wounded three others, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported Thursday.

The Israeli military confirmed the attack, saying it targeted “a saboteur involved in arms smuggling and advancing terrorist plots against Israeli citizens and the Israel Defense Forces on behalf of Iran’s Quds Force.”

It was not immediately clear whether the individual killed in the strike was the intended target.

A U.S.-brokered cease-fire deal nominally ended the latest war between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah in November, but Israel has continued to carry out near-daily airstrikes in Lebanon since then, targeting what it says are Hezbollah officials and facilities, along with other groups.

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for one strike across the border since the cease-fire.

Most of the Israeli strikes have occurred in southern Lebanon, but Israel has also launched a handful of attacks in Beirut’s southern suburbs since the truce.

Thursday’s strike took place in a congested area near Lebanon’s only commercial airport.

Nearly 250 people were killed and 609 wounded in Israeli attacks in Lebanon between Nov. 28 – the day after the cease-fire took effect – and the end of June, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Also Thursday, Hezbollah members and supporters held a funeral in Beirut’s southern suburbs for the former bodyguard and head of security for Hassan Nasrallah, the group’s longtime leader.

Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut last year, while his former bodyguard died in Iran during last month’s Israel-Iran conflict, along with his son.