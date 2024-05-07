An Israeli tank brigade seized control of the Gaza Strip side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Tuesday, marking a significant development in Israel's offensive in the southern city.

This move occurred amid ongoing cease-fire negotiations with Hamas, which remain precarious.

The development followed a day of intense fluctuations in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Hamas announced on Monday that it had accepted a cease-fire proposal mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

However, Israel maintained that the proposal did not address its fundamental demands, despite reports that the CIA head William Burns embraced the minor changes in the proposal.

These diplomatic maneuvers and military actions have created a tense situation, yet there remains a faint glimmer of hope for an agreement that could at least temporarily halt the devastating seven-month-old conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli incursion overnight appeared to fall short of the full-fledged offensive into Rafah that Israel had planned, and it was not immediately known if it would be expanded. President Joe Biden on Monday urgently warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against launching an offensive on the southern Gaza city, increasing pressure for a cease-fire.

The U.N. and aid groups say an attack would be catastrophic for the approximately 1.4 million Palestinians crammed into Rafah, most of whom fled Israel's onslaught elsewhere in Gaza.

The Israeli 401st Brigade entered the Rafah crossing early on Tuesday morning, the Israeli military said, taking "operational control" of the crucial border point.

Footage released by the Israeli military showed Israeli flags flying from tanks that seized the crossing area.

Details of the video matched known features of the crossing.

The Israeli military also carried out a flurry of strikes and bombardments across Rafah overnight, killing at least 23 Palestinians, including at least six women and five children, according to hospital records seen by The Associated Press (AP).

The Rafah crossing is the main route for aid entering the besieged enclave and an exit for those able to flee into Egypt.

Both Rafah and the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza, the other main aid entry point, have been closed for at least the past two days.

Though smaller entry points still operate, the closure is a blow to efforts to maintain the flow of food, medicine, and other supplies that are keeping Gaza's population alive.

Jens Laerke, a spokesperson for the U.N. humanitarian affairs office, warned that an assault on Rafah could break the fragile aid operation.

He said all fuel entering Gaza comes through Rafah, and any disruption will halt humanitarian work.

"It will plunge this crisis into unprecedented levels of need, including the very real possibility of a famine," he said.

The Israeli military claimed it seized the crossing after receiving intelligence that it was "being used for terrorist purposes."

The Israelis did not provide immediate evidence to support the assertion, though it alleged that the area around the crossing had been used to launch a mortar attack that killed four Israeli troops and wounded others near the Kerem Shalom crossing on Sunday.

They also said that ground troops and airstrikes targeted suspected Hamas positions in Rafah.

Wael Abu Omar, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Crossings Authority, acknowledged that Israeli forces had seized the crossing and had closed the facility for the time being.

He said strikes had targeted the area around it since Monday.

An Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson declined to comment immediately on the Israeli seizure.

Egypt has previously warned that any seizure of Rafah – which is supposed to be part of a demilitarized border zone – or an attack that forces Palestinians to flee over the border into Egypt would threaten the 1979 peace treaty with Israel that has been a linchpin for regional security.

Israel's plans to attack Rafah have also raised fears of a dramatic surge in civilian deaths in a campaign of bombardments and offensives that has killed more than 34,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in the past seven months, according to health officials.

The Israeli assault has leveled large swaths of the territory, and northern Gaza has entered "full-blown famine," the head of the World Food Program, Cindy McCain, said Sunday.

The Rafah operation has also deepened the divide between Netanyahu and Biden over the conduct of the war.

Netanyahu says attacking Rafah – which Israel claims is Hamas' last major stronghold in the territory – is crucial to the war goal of destroying Hamas after its Oct. 7 incursion on southern Israel.

In that raid, about 1,200 people were killed, and around 250 others were taken hostage back to Gaza.

Israeli critics say Netanyahu is concerned about his government's survival, since hard-line partners in his coalition could bolt if he signs onto a deal that prevents a Rafah attack.

In their call Monday, Biden told Netanyahu that a cease-fire deal was the best way to win the return of the hostages still held by Hamas and believed to number around 100.

As Israel announced it would push ahead with operations in Rafah, it said Monday that the cease-fire proposal that Hamas agreed to did not meet its "core demands."

But it said it would send a delegation to Egypt to continue negotiations.

An Egyptian official and a Western diplomat said the draft Hamas accepted had only minor changes in wording from a version the U.S. had earlier suggested and Israel had approved.

The changes were made in consultation with CIA chief William Burns, who embraced the draft before sending it to the Palestinian group, the diplomat, and official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the internal deliberations.

The White House said Burns was discussing the Hamas response with the Israelis and other regional officials.

According to a copy released by Hamas after its acceptance, the proposal outlines a phased release of the hostages alongside the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from the entire enclave and ending with a "sustainable calm," defined as a "permanent cessation of military and hostile operations."

In the first, 42-day stage of the cease-fire, Hamas would release 33 hostages – including women, children, older adults and the ill – in return for the release of hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli prisons, and Israeli forces would partially withdraw from parts of Gaza.

The parties would then negotiate the terms of the next stage, under which the remaining civilian men and soldiers would be released, while Israeli forces would withdraw from the rest of Gaza.

Hamas has demanded an end to the war and complete Israeli withdrawal in return for the release of all hostages.

Publicly, Israeli leaders have repeatedly rejected that trade-off, vowing to keep up their campaign until Hamas is destroyed.