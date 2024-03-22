China expressed its support on Friday for the U.N. Security Council's efforts to halt the fighting in Gaza.

However, Beijing, a permanent council member with veto power, did not clarify its stance on whether it would back a U.S. draft resolution saying an immediate cease-fire is "imperative" but falling short of "calling" for a cease-fire, which Russia also sees as weakly worded.

"China supports the Security Council in taking further responsible and meaningful actions as soon as possible to make unremitting efforts to end the fighting in Gaza at an early date," stated Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian.

The United States, which has consistently blocked calls for a truce in Gaza, plans to present a draft resolution to the Security Council on Friday, advocating for "an immediate ceasefire."

Since the start of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, the United States has repeatedly used its U.N. Security Council veto to block the world body from calling for an immediate cease-fire in the Palestinian territory.

Following their last veto at the end of February, U.S. officials have been negotiating an alternative text focusing on support for diplomatic efforts on the ground for a six-week truce in exchange for the release of hostages.

The latest version notes the necessity for "an immediate and sustained ceasefire to protect civilians on all sides, allow for the delivery of essential humanitarian assistance, and alleviate humanitarian suffering."

It thereby supports "diplomatic efforts to secure such a ceasefire in connection with the release of all remaining hostages."

However, the text does not explicitly use the word "call," instead stating that a cease-fire is "imperative," which Russia says is too weak.

Asked Friday whether it supported the resolution, Beijing demurred.

"The international community expects the Security Council to earnestly fulfill its responsibilities," Lin said.

"On the Palestinian-Israeli issue, we must respect history and facts, listen to and respect the position and voice of the majority of Arab countries, and realize a cease-fire and end of fighting as soon as possible," he added.

"This is the yardstick by which we measure the Security Council's actions and decisions," he warned.