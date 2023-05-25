China has taken a firm stance, calling on Israel to immediately halt its encroachment on the land and resources of the Palestinian people.

Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the U.N., raised this urgent matter during a U.N. Security Council session focused on the Middle East.

The Chinese representative expressed deep concern over Israel's continuous unilateral actions, including settlement approvals, construction of new ones and legalization of existing ones.

Highlighting the violation of international law and U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334, Geng emphasized the necessity to respect and uphold the historical status quo of religious holy sites in Jerusalem.

He reiterated the importance of protecting the rights of the Palestinian people, urging Israel to put an end to such actions immediately.

Geng further drew attention to recent tensions in the occupied Palestinian territories, specifically referring to a senior Israeli security official who entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, leading to renewed tensions.

This incident occurred for the second time this year and ignited widespread condemnation from various countries, including the U.S., Türkiye, France, Jordan, Qatar, Malaysia and Egypt.

Addressing the issue of religious holy sites, Geng stressed that Israel must cease provocations, ensure the right to worship for Muslim worshipers, maintain peace and tranquility at these sacred sites, and respect Jordan's custodianship.

The Chinese diplomat highlighted the repetitive nature of tensions between Palestine and Israel in recent years, underscoring the inadequacy of a long-stalled peace process and the temporary nature of crisis management measures.

Geng emphasized the indispensability of a comprehensive and just solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict.

He called upon influential nations to take concrete actions to advance the Middle East peace process and to refrain from obstructing the Security Council's ability to reach a minimum consensus on the Palestine-Israel issue without justification.

China reiterated its unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their just cause to restore their legitimate national rights.

It further expressed support for the establishment of a fully sovereign and independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital.

China's resolute stance on this pressing matter signifies the growing international concern over Israel's encroachment upon Palestinian land, emphasizing an urgent need for a just and lasting resolution to ensure peace and stability in the region.