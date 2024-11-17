Israel's military campaign on Gaza and beyond continues to escalate, with intense airstrikes and artillery attacks reported on Sunday. The strikes targeted multiple locations, including northern Gaza and the Lebanese capital, Beirut, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

The relentless bombardment resulted in the deaths of numerous civilians and caused extensive damage to densely populated residential neighborhoods.

The attacks come amid growing accusations that Tel Aviv is pursuing a broader agenda to extend the conflict beyond Gaza, potentially engulfing the entire Middle East in a wider regional war.

As tensions flare on multiple fronts, fears are mounting that the conflict could spiral into a full-scale regional crisis, with devastating consequences for the already volatile Middle Eastern landscape.

Israel's operations, which show no sign of abating, have drawn sharp criticism from regional and international actors, who warn of the catastrophic humanitarian toll on civilians caught in the crossfire.

Amid rising alarm, calls for an immediate cease-fire have intensified, but diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis appear increasingly futile as the specter of further escalation looms over the region.

At least 72 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahia on Sunday, according to local authorities.

Gaza’s government media office said Israeli warplanes targeted several residential buildings and homes in the town in the morning.

"The occupation army was aware that dozens of displaced civilians were inside these buildings, and that the majority of them were children and women who had been displaced from their neighborhoods,” it added in a statement.

A medical source earlier told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Israeli fighter jets hit a five-story building in the Beit Lahia Project area on Sunday, killing about 50 people and leaving several others trapped under the rubble.

Witnesses said that over 70 displaced civilians had sheltered inside the targeted building.

An Israeli strike targeted another house in the area, killing 15 people and injuring several others, another medical source said.

Two more Palestinians were killed when Israeli warplanes struck another residence in Beit Lahia, the source added.

Since early October, Israel has launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents. Since then, no humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, was allowed into the area, leaving most of the population there on the verge of imminent famine. More than 2,000 people have since been killed, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The onslaught was the latest episode in a brutal Israeli war on the Gaza Strip since October last year, despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Netanyahu home

Meanwhile, Israeli police arrested three people on Sunday over the launch of flash bombs on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in northern Israel.

Two flash bombs fell into the garden of Netanyahu's home in Caesarea on Saturday.

Neither Netanyahu nor his family were inside the house and there was no damage reported.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said three people were arrested over the incident, without providing any details about their identities.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth said one of the arrested suspects is a senior reserve officer, a brigadier general, who has been active in protests against Netanyahu's government over the past two years.

Saturday's incident came nearly a month after a Hezbollah drone strike on the same home on Oct. 19. Netanyahu and his family were not in the house at that time either.

Lebanon attacks

Israeli warplanes carried out at least 27 airstrikes targeting civilian and religious sites in Lebanon on Sunday, state media reported.

An Israeli airstrike targeted the vicinity of Our Lady of Salvation Church near Saint George Hospital in the Hadath area of Beirut's southern suburb, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Another Israeli airstrike targeted a 12-story residential building near the Mar Michael Church in the Chiyah neighborhood of southern Beirut.

Israeli fighter jets also conducted an airstrike in Burj al-Barajneh neighborhood in southern Beirut.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, but the airstrikes caused extensive damage to nearby structures.

The attacks came shortly after the Israeli army issued immediate evacuation orders for residents in the targeted areas.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned in a statement that they would act against Hezbollah assets and interests in the targeted areas.

In southern Lebanon, Israeli fighter jets carried out 16 airstrikes in several border towns, including Jibchit, Aaba, Deir al-Zahrani, and Bent Jbeil in the Nabatieh district, destroying several homes, according to state media.

An Israeli drone strike targeted a home near St. George's Church in the town of Jdeida, igniting a fire in the building and causing damage to the church and nearby structures.

Israeli airstrikes also targeted two houses in the towns of Tura and Ma'rakah in southern Lebanon.

Israel has launched an air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are targets of the Hezbollah group, in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare due to Israel's war on the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 43,800 people have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and over 103,600 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities. Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its deadly war on Gaza.