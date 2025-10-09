Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu caused confusion over a Gaza cease-fire Thursday, saying it would take effect later in the day after government approval, though Israel’s KAN broadcaster and Egypt’s Al Qahera News reported the truce began at 9 a.m. GMT.

Israeli Channel 12 and The Times of Israel outlet quoted Netanyahu's office as saying that the deal will go into force immediately once approved by the Cabinet.

The Israeli Cabinet is set to convene at 3 p.m. local time (12 p.m. GMT) to approve the cease-fire deal.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi earlier confirmed that an agreement was reached to end the Israeli war on Gaza, without specifying when exactly the deal will take effect.

"An agreement has been reached to implement a ceasefire and end the war in Gaza after two years of suffering, in accordance with the peace plan proposed by President Donald Trump," he said in a statement.

A cease-fire agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas early Thursday in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh, based on a plan presented by Trump. The deal was announced after days of negotiations between Israel and Hamas in the Red Sea city.

The 20-point plan, first announced on Sept. 29, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has left Gaza largely uninhabitable, leading to widespread starvation and diseases.