Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Wednesday that communication with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is currently "very difficult," in remarks aired on state television, without elaborating on the reasons behind the apparent difficulties.

Khamenei, who was wounded in the U.S.-Israeli strike that launched the Middle East war, has not appeared in public since succeeding his father, who was killed in the same attack.

"It is very difficult to communicate with him at the moment, but in any case, his presence is a very great source of strength for us so that we can continue," Pezeshkian said.