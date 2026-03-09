Mojtaba Khamenei, a cleric long regarded as one of the most influential yet least visible figures in Iran’s political hierarchy, has been appointed the country’s new supreme leader after his father was killed in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike.

The 56-year-old cleric was selected by Iran’s Assembly of Experts, an 88-member body responsible under the Constitution for appointing the country’s top political and religious authority.

His selection followed the established constitutional procedure rather than a hereditary transfer of power, although his family lineage and proximity to the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have long placed him at the center of speculation about succession.

With his appointment, Mojtaba becomes the third supreme leader of the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution, inheriting leadership at a moment of intense regional conflict and domestic uncertainty.

Early life, family background

Mojtaba was born on Sept. 8, 1969, in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, one of the country’s major religious centers.

He is the second son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran as supreme leader from 1989 until his killing over a week ago in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes, as well as the grandson of cleric Sayyed Javad Khamenei.

Growing up in a politically charged environment, Mojtaba witnessed the rise of his father as a key figure in the Islamic Revolution and later as president of Iran before assuming the role of supreme leader.

He married Zahra Haddad-Adel, the daughter of Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, a prominent conservative politician and former parliament speaker who currently heads one of Iran’s leading cultural institutions.

Zahra was also among those killed in the U.S.-Israeli strike that targeted the Khamenei family’s residential compound in the capital Tehran. Mojtaba survived the attack, but also lost his mother, sister, brother-in-law and nephews.

Education, clerical training

Like many figures within Iran’s clerical establishment, Mojtaba pursued his religious education in the city of Qom, the country’s leading center of Shia theological learning and home to the seminaries that train Iran’s clergy.

He studied Islamic jurisprudence and theology under several prominent conservative scholars, including Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi, Ayatollah Lotfollah Safi Golpaygani and Mohammad-Taqi Mesbah-Yazdi, an influential ideologue who mentored many conservative political figures in the Islamic Republic.

According to Iranian analysts, Mojtaba has spent much of his career teaching at the Qom seminaries, including advanced jurisprudence classes known as dars-e kharej, considered the highest level of seminary education.

Recent reports suggested he had temporarily suspended some of his classes for personal reasons, though this could not be independently confirmed.

Despite decades in the clerical establishment, Mojtaba has never held a formal government post or served in an elected or executive office.

Role and influence

International media frequently portray Khamenei as an opaque figure with possible behind-the-scenes influence. His limited public visibility reinforces this image, as there are no extensive public speeches, interviews, or political manifestos laying out his positions.

Mojtaba’s name has periodically surfaced in political discussions in Iran, usually in connection with presidential elections or speculation about which candidates he might support.

Yet Mojtaba himself has rarely entered public political debates. His appearances have mostly been limited to official ceremonies, national commemorations and religious gatherings covered by Iranian state media.

The last time he was publicly seen was during a pro-government rally following widespread protests earlier this year.

According to Iranian reports, Mojtaba also took part in the Iran-Iraq War during the late 1980s when his father was serving as president.

He reportedly joined volunteer units as a young man, marking his first experience with military affairs.

Some Western media outlets have also linked him to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), one of Iran’s most powerful institutions, though he does not hold any formal role there.

Succession under threat

Mojtaba Khamenei is taking the nation’s leadership mantle at one of the most volatile moments in modern Iranian history.

The transition also unfolds under direct threats from Israel, whose leaders have vowed to assassinate any Iranian leader picked to succeed Khamenei.

"Any leader selected by the Iranian ... regime to continue leading the plan for Israel’s destruction, threatening the United States, the free world and countries in the region, and suppressing the Iranian people, will be a certain target for assassination, no matter his name or where he hides,” Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz said on social media platform X.

The threats underscore the extraordinary pressure surrounding the succession, placing Mojtaba at the center of a geopolitical confrontation that extends far beyond Iran’s borders.