In a rare show of protest, most state delegations walked out of the U.N. General Assembly on Friday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepared to deliver his address.

Netanyahu started delivering his speech at the 80th session of the assembly at 1300GMT.

People walk out of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Sept. 26, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The mass walkout was in protest of Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, which has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians since October 2023, most of them women and children.

Netanyahu used his address to the U.N. General Assembly to reject accusations of genocide and starvation in Gaza.

Denying reports of starvation in the Palestinian enclave, Netanyahu claimed: "Israel is deliberately feeding the people of Gaza."

About accusations of genocide, he claimed: "Israel is applying more measures to minimize civilian casualties than any military in history."

The Israeli army has killed more than 65,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023.

Casting the conflict in broader terms, Netanyahu claimed Israel's fight was inseparable from Western security: "I'm sure there are people in New York or in London or in Melbourne and elsewhere who are probably thinking, what does all of this have to do with me? And the answer is everything. Because our enemies are your enemies."

He accused Iran and allied groups of trying to assassinate the president of the U.S. twice.

Netanyahu's speech at the U.N. came amid a walkout from a large number of delegates in protest over