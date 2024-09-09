The U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk has urged countries to act on Israel's "blatant disregard" for international law in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The call came Monday as said that ending the nearly yearlong war in Gaza is a top priority, with Israel killing nearly 41,000 Palestinians in Gaza since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

The conflict has also fuelled a surge in violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

"Ending that war and averting a full-blown regional conflict is an absolute and urgent priority," Türk said in a speech at the start of the five-week U.N. Human Rights Council session in Geneva.

"States must not – cannot – accept blatant disregard for international law, including binding decisions of the (U.N.) Security Council and orders of the International Court of Justice, neither in this nor any other situation."

He cited an opinion released by the U.N. top court in July that called Israel's occupation illegal and Türk said this situation must be "comprehensively addressed." Israel has rejected the opinion and called it one-sided.

Türk's comments were given in a broad speech marking the mid-way point of his four-year term as U.N. rights chief where he described massive challenges around the world and a crisis of political leadership. The session will also debate crises in Sudan, Afghanistan and Ukraine.

"It seems to me we are at a fork in the road. We can either continue on our current path – a treacherous 'new normal' – and sleepwalk into a dystopian future," he said in a speech met with applause from diplomats.

He denounced the increased use of the death penalty and "alarming regressions" on gender equality, in reference to new morality laws in Afghanistan.

In Western countries like Britain, Germany and the United States, politicians risk spurring violence by scapegoating migrants and minorities during election periods, he said.

Türk, a former lawyer from Austria, also used the speech to defend his record, after criticism from some that his policy of engaging China over alleged abuses has been too soft.

"I believe in engagement, frank exchanges and keeping dialogue open, even more so in the face of fierce disagreement," he said.