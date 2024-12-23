Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa hosted Monday several high-profile dignitaries from neighboring countries, including Jordan's top diplomat Ayman Safadi as well as delegation from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Al-Sharaa, whose Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group spearheaded the offensive that toppled Assad on Dec. 8, has welcomed envoys from the Middle East and beyond in recent days, including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday.

Visiting Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi expressed his country's support for Syria's reconstruction in a meeting with al-Sharaa on Monday, in the first trip to Syria by a senior Jordanian official since Assad was toppled.

Images released by the Foreign Ministry showed the pair shaking hands, while Jordan's official Al-Mamlaka TV reported that Safadi had discussed avenues of cooperation, including in the areas of trade, border management, aid and electricity connections, along with security.

Safadi expressed support for "a government that represents all spectrums in Syria," as well as for "the drafting of a new constitution," according to Al-Mamlaka.

"We agree to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their state," he was quoted as saying, adding that "the Arab countries agree to support Syria at this stage without any external interference."

Qatari delegation

Also in Damascus on Monday was Qatar's minister of state at the Foreign Ministry, Mohammed al-Khulaifi, leading the "first high-level Qatari delegation" to Damascus "after 13 years of diplomatic rupture," his ministry said.

"This visit reaffirms the strong fraternal ties" between Qatar and Syria, and underscored Doha's "unwavering commitment to supporting and assisting the Syrian people in their quest for progress while preserving Syria's sovereignty," the Foreign Ministry statement added.

Syrian state news agency SANA published images of the meeting between al-Sharaa and the Qatari delegation.

Al-Khulaifi arrived in Damascus aboard "the first Qatar Airways plane to land at the Syrian airport" since Assad's ouster, ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari wrote on X.

A Qatari official told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that "a technical aviation team" accompanied the delegation "to assess the readiness of Damascus airport to resume operations."

"Qatar has offered to provide technical support for the resumption of commercial and cargo flights, as well as ensure the airport's maintenance during the transitional phase," the official added.

Saudi talks

A source close to the Saudi government told AFP on Monday that a delegation from the kingdom had also met with al-Sharaa in Damascus a day earlier to discuss the "Syria situation and captagon," an illegal amphetamine-like stimulant.

The drug has flooded the region in recent years and was Syria's largest export under Assad, turning the country into one of the world's biggest narco states.

Jordan in recent years has cracked down on the smuggling of weapons and drugs, including captagon, along its 375-kilometer (230-mile) border with Syria.

Iran, meanwhile, said Monday that it had "no direct contact" with Syria's new rulers since the fall of longtime Tehran ally Assad.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei expressed support for Syria's sovereignty and said the country should not become "a haven for terrorism."