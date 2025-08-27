Israeli drone strikes near Damascus killed six Syrian soldiers, state television reported Wednesday, raising the death toll from the previous day's attacks that also left one man dead in the south.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria since an anti-regime alliance toppled longtime autocrat Bashar Assad in December.

It has also opened talks with the interim authorities in Damascus.

"Six members of the Syrian Arab Army were killed in strikes by Israeli occupation drones" near Kisweh, outside Damascus, state television said, referring to the Tuesday attack.

A Defense Ministry official had previously told AFP on condition of anonymity that an Israeli drone targeted "one of the military buildings of the 44th Division."

The Israeli military did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

Earlier Tuesday, state news agency SANA reported that "a young man was killed in an Israeli strike on a home in the village of Taranja," on the formerly Syria-controlled side of the armistice line on the Golan Heights.

Since Assad's overthrow, Israel has occupied much of a U.N.-patrolled demilitarised zone on the formerly Syria-controlled side of the armistice line.