The Palestinian death toll in a three-day Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank's Jenin climbed to 12 Thursday with 25 others injured.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Mustafa Jabareen, 31, succumbed to the wounds he sustained from Israeli fire, bringing the tally to 12, including four children killed since the start of the Israeli operation Tuesday.

Earlier Thursday, the Israeli forces withdrew from Jenin and its refugee camp, marking the 72nd Israeli military operation in Jenin since last October.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after an incursion by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 517 Palestinians have since been killed and over 4,900 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide in Gaza at the International Court of Justice which in January issued an interim ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.