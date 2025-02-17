Iran has defended its nuclear program and will not be hesitant to continue doing so, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Monday, a day after Israel and the United States vowed to counter Iran's nuclear ambitions.

"Iran's peaceful nuclear program is ongoing, and has been for the last three decades, based on Iran's rights as a member in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons ... we will not show any weakness in this regard," he said.

Israel and the U.S. are determined to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions and its influence in the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jerusalem.

Rubio said, "Behind every ... group, behind every act of violence, behind every destabilizing activity, behind everything that threatens peace and stability for the millions of people that call this region home, is Iran."

Beyond Iran, the Netanyahu government is also closely coordinating with Washington on a broader regional strategy, which includes the future of Gaza.

Following their meeting, Netanyahu revealed that his government is working with the U.S. to implement Donald Trump’s controversial plan for Gaza, which involves U.S. ownership of the coastal strip, the removal of more than 2 million Palestinians and the redevelopment of the occupied territory as a resort.