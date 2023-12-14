The Israeli defense minister on Thursday said "dismantling" Hamas would take "more than a few months."

Yoav Gallant made the remarks during his meeting with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who arrived in Israel earlier Thursday for talks on the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

"We greatly appreciate the personal commitment of National Security Adviser Sullivan in the efforts to free the hostages and the assistance in the diplomatic and security efforts to transfer security equipment to the State of Israel," Gallant told reporters at the end of the meeting as cited by Israeli Channel 13.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also met with Sullivan, his office said in a statement, without providing any further details.

The White House national security adviser is also scheduled to meet with the Israeli War Cabinet headed by Netanyahu later Thursday.

Sullivan's visit comes two days after U.S. President Joe Biden said that Israel was losing support around the world and Netanyahu "has to strengthen and change" his government.

Israel has devastated the Gaza Strip by indiscriminately bombarding it from the air and land, imposed a complete siege and mounted a ground offensive since Oct. 7 killing almost 19,000 people, with the overwhelming majority – 70% – women and children.

Many experts view Israel's actions as a war crime and possible genocide. It has also used internationally banned white phosphorous weapons on civilians.

So far, at least 18,787 Palestinians have been killed and 50,897 injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to Gaza's health authorities.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have died, while around 139 hostages remain with Hamas.