Children in Gaza are facing increasingly desperate conditions after three years of war, with tens of thousands killed or injured, hundreds of thousands displaced and many deprived of education, health care and basic necessities, according to Palestinian officials and international humanitarian organizations.

The scale of the crisis was highlighted Thursday as Save the Children released its annual global report on children affected by conflict, warning that Gaza remains one of the world's most dangerous places for children.

The organization said almost one-third of the tens of thousands of attacks and violations against children documented worldwide in 2025 occurred in the Palestinian territories. Nearly 12,500 violations were recorded, including attacks on schools and hospitals and the denial of humanitarian assistance.

The report found that one in four children worldwide, approximately 589 million, lived in conflict zones in 2025, the highest number recorded since the end of the Cold War in 1990. Most were concentrated in the Middle East and Africa.

The figures are expected to rise further in 2026 amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran and the wider Middle East, as well as renewed fighting in Lebanon and Yemen.

Gaza has been particularly devastated. At least 20,000 children have been killed since Israel launched its military campaign in October 2023, according to local health authorities, while tens of thousands more have suffered injuries and life-changing disabilities.

The psychological and physical consequences of the war will affect Palestinian children for years, Save the Children's Regional Director Ahmad Alhendawi told The Associated Press.

"Lots of children who have survived themselves are injured themselves and are without surviving parents," Alhendawi said, describing the scale of violations as unprecedented and calling for international action.

Although the report examined violations recorded in 2025, Alhendawi said conditions had shown little improvement this year.

Israel launched its offensive following Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, incursion. Despite an October 2025 cease-fire agreement with Hamas, Israeli forces have continued conducting strikes in Gaza. Israel maintains that its operations target Hamas members and respond to alleged cease-fire violations by the group.

The military campaign has devastated the enclave, leaving most of its population dependent on humanitarian assistance and forcing families into overcrowded tent settlements or damaged buildings. Access to food, clean water, electricity and medical services remains severely limited.

A displaced Palestinian child carries a water container after filling it at a water point in a tent camp in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Palestine, Nov. 18, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

"The children of Gaza are deprived of the bare minimum in life," said Riad Abou Shamel, a 65-year-old displaced Palestinian.

Speaking in Khan Younis, where children played among rubble and destroyed buildings, he described the struggle families face to secure even basic food.

"They go to the market and can barely bring back half a cucumber or half an apple," he said.

Israel's military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Beyond Gaza, Save the Children documented rising cases of abductions, sexual violence and child recruitment in conflict zones across the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Sudan and Somalia. Attacks on hospitals in Ukraine were also among the violations recorded.

The report drew on United Nations data and research by the Peace Research Institute Oslo.

Gaza children appeal to world

The warnings came as hundreds of displaced Palestinian children gathered Thursday at the Turkish School in Gaza City, appealing to the international community to protect their rights to education, health care and safety ahead of World Children's Day.

The gathering brought together children from families sheltering in nearby tents and highlighted the humanitarian, psychological and educational consequences of the war.

The schoolyard was decorated with Palestinian and Turkish flags and banners belonging to the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH). Children wore traditional Palestinian embroidered clothing, keffiyehs and school uniforms while displaying signs and drawings in several languages calling for protection and a dignified life.

The program included speeches, songs and performances through which children sought to draw international attention to their suffering.

"We are sending a message to the world to see who Gaza's children are. They are deprived children, children of hunger, children who suffer from the cold and from everything," Palestinian student Maria Daher said.

"Gaza's children want their right to education, health, safety and a dignified life," she said.

"On World Children's Day, don't forget us," she added.

Palestinian teacher Nahla Shehab said hundreds of displaced children living in tents near the school participated after enduring years of bombardment, hunger, fear and deprivation.

She stressed their right to education, health care and a secure environment, expressing hope that they could eventually become leaders and contribute to rebuilding their society.

Palestinian officials demand international action

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry issued a separate statement Thursday, saying more than 22,000 Palestinian children had been killed and over 45,000 injured in Gaza since October 2023.

More than 11,000 injured children have sustained serious wounds resulting in disabilities, physical deformities and long-term health complications, according to the ministry.

A Palestinian girl carrying cats in a transport cage walks along a road as residents evacuate their homes and tent shelters in Nuseirat, Gaza Strip, Palestine, Nov. 18, 2026. (AFP Photo)

It added that more than 71,000 children had lost one or both parents, while approximately 800,000 remained displaced, many without adequate shelter or basic necessities.

"The significance of the figures goes beyond the scale of human losses and affects the ability of Palestinian society to endure and the future of coming generations," the ministry said.

In the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Israeli military operations and settler attacks have killed more than 263 children and injured over 2,186 during the past three years, the ministry said. More than 350 children have also been detained, with dozens remaining in Israeli prisons under administrative detention without charge or trial.

The ministry called on the United Nations, humanitarian organizations and signatories to the Geneva Conventions to take immediate measures to stop violations, halt settler attacks and provide effective international protection for Palestinian children.

It stressed that protecting children and holding those responsible for violations accountable were international legal obligations.

World Children's Day is observed annually on Nov. 20.

Since October 2023, Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000, according to Palestinian figures, while approximately 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has been destroyed.