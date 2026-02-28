Dozens of school children were among at least 201 people killed in U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran, the country's Red Crescent reported Saturday evening.

The organization said "24 (of Iran's 31) provinces were affected and the Red Crescent is in a state of alert," in a statement published by the ISNA news agency. This is the first official Iranian toll from the strikes.

At least 85 schoolgirls were killed in an airstrike in southern Iran's Hormozgan province, according to the state media.

The information could not be independently confirmed.

"This school was a direct target of this attack," the Tasnim news agency wrote. Israel and the U.S. have so far not commented on the strike.

Hormozgan province is home to several Iranian naval bases. The incident occurred in the Minab district, near the Gulf coast.

Around 170 pupils were believed to have been in the school at the time of the strike, reports said.

Clearance and rescue operations are underway at the school, according to Tasnim.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry published an image of a building reduced to rubble that it said showed the school.

"This is a blatant crime. The world must stand up against this great injustice," ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said in a statement.