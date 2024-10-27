Dozens of people in Tel Aviv were reportedly injured Sunday when a truck rammed into a bus stop, the Israeli emergency service and police said.

Police did not immediately say what caused the incident or whether it was an attack.

"At 10:08 a.m. (08:08 a.m. GMT), a report was received ... of a truck hitting a bus stop on Aharon Yariv Boulevard in Ramat Hasharon ... Paramedics are currently providing medical treatment on-site to dozens of casualties," the Magen David Adom service said in a statement.

At least 16 people were initially transported to nearby hospitals, the emergency service said in a later update. Police confirmed multiple injuries.

Officers and ambulances rushed to the scene, where Israeli television channels showed police cordoning off the area as medics helped the injured. A helicopter hovered above.

The incident comes as Israel marks the Hebrew calendar anniversary of the Hamas incursion on Oct. 7 last year that sparked Israel's ongoing genocidal war in Gaza, and attacks on Lebanon.