Explosions rocked Baghdad on Tuesday evening as drones and rockets targeted the U.S. Embassy, triggering air defense responses and a fire inside the compound, in the latest sign of rapidly escalating regional tensions.

Several loud blasts were heard across the Iraqi capital, according to AFP journalists, as the embassy’s air defense systems intercepted incoming projectiles in the sky. Witnesses reported seeing multiple explosions above the compound, followed by flames rising from within the embassy grounds.

According to local reports, the embassy was targeted by three explosive-laden drones. Two were intercepted mid-air by defense systems, while a third struck an outer wall of the compound, sparking a fire.

A security official confirmed that both rockets and drones were used in the attack, while witnesses described seeing flames from nearby buildings. There was no immediate comment from Iraqi authorities on the incident.

The attack came hours after a group calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for 21 rocket and drone strikes against U.S. bases in Iraq and across the region in a single day.

The developments unfold amid intensifying conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Since Feb. 28, a joint U.S.-Israeli offensive on Iran has reportedly killed around 2,000 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel as well as locations in Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries, stating it is striking U.S. military assets. The escalation has caused casualties, damaged infrastructure and disrupted global markets and aviation.