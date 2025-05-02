A humanitarian ship en route to Gaza was struck by drones and engulfed in flames early Friday while sailing in international waters off Malta, according to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the group organizing the mission.

All passengers aboard survived following a rescue operation, the Maltese government confirmed.

The targeted vessel, Conscience, was carrying 16 people – 12 crew and four civilians – when it was reportedly attacked twice by armed drones just after midnight.

The ship issued a distress call from 17 nautical miles (31.5 kilometers) east of Malta.

Video shared by the coalition showed explosions lighting up the night sky, followed by flames consuming part of the vessel.

The group alleged the strike was a deliberate act by Israeli forces and said the attack caused significant damage to the hull and the ship’s generator, placing it at risk of sinking.

“Israeli ambassadors must be summoned and answer to violations of international law,” the coalition said in a statement, demanding accountability for what it called the targeting of a civilian vessel.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has not responded to the accusations.

The Maltese authorities dispatched a patrol vessel, and a nearby tugboat began firefighting efforts. Although the vessel’s crew refused to abandon ship, officials later confirmed everyone was safe after hours of containment.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which is campaigning to end Israel’s 17-year blockade of Gaza, said the ship was part of a covert mission involving volunteers from over 21 countries, including prominent human rights figures.

Organizers maintained media silence in the lead-up to the journey, hoping to avoid interference.

This latest attack evokes memories of a deadly 2010 incident when Israeli forces boarded a Gaza-bound flotilla, killing nine activists.

While other blockade-challenging missions have been intercepted without bloodshed, tensions remain high.

The attempted voyage comes amid ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Following Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, incursion on southern Israel, which killed 1,200 and led to 251 hostage takings, Israel’s retaliatory offensive has claimed over 52,000 lives, per Palestinian health officials.