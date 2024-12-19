Senior figures at Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, have been accused of fostering a culture of fear and bias among journalists covering Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

At least 13 current staff and freelancers, along with a former correspondent have said that the network leans pro-Israel, with some alleging Islamophobic and dehumanizing remarks about Palestinians are tolerated in its Berlin newsroom, according to the Qatar-based Al Jazeera.

Internal documents obtained by Al Jazeera included a DW style guide explicitly barring the use of "Palestine" in coverage, stating the term “has not yet gained the status of a state.”

Another document reportedly offered “comebacks" for anchors to counter "pro-Palestinian voices" during interviews, such as reminding guests that allegations of Israeli war crimes require adjudication by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

A former senior producer described working at DW as "a constant sense of fear" under management’s scrutiny. "Deutsche Welle fills its mouth with grand concepts like freedom of the press, but it’s clear this is just being used as mouthwash,” the produced told the Doha-based broadcaster.

While DW’s style guide claims the organization does not tolerate racist language, multiple sources cited incidents of Islamophobic and anti-Arab slurs.

One freelancer alleged a manager referred to pro-Palestine protesters as “looking Allahu Akbar,” using the Arabic phrase derogatorily.

Another journalist recounted a senior editor questioning whether a Palestinian child, visibly distressed after losing family in a bombing, could be “acting” for the cameras.

DW’s spokesperson, in response to the Al Jazeera report, denied allowing discriminatory remarks and reiterated the organization’s commitment to impartiality.

They pointed to fact-checking efforts debunking claims that Palestinian children were actors. However, DW did not directly address specific allegations raised by staff.

A leaked email advised prerecording interviews with Palestinian voices to prevent airing "unchallenged" remarks deemed anti-Semitic or extremist. Live interviews are permitted only if guests are deemed “moderate” and condemning terror, with presenters prepared to rebut controversial statements.

DW’s coverage policies reflect Germany’s close ties with Israel, rooted in a historical duty to atone for the Holocaust. Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared Germany’s unequivocal support for Israel following the Hamas incursion on Oct. 7, 2023, aligning with its role as Israel’s second-largest arms supplier.

Critics, however, claim this stance influences German media, including DW, which receives state funding.

Journalists described double standards in DW’s policies, such as the prohibition of "Palestine" while terms like Taiwan or Kosovo are used freely. "There’s a nervousness from the top down, guiding editorial policy," said one journalist.

Deutsche Welle joins other Western outlets, including the New York Times, BBC and CNN, facing accusations of bias amid Israel's war on Gaza. Reporters Without Borders has noted a growing climate of fear and self-censorship in German media, especially for journalists with migrant backgrounds.