Egypt said Tuesday it is working with Qatar and the United States to secure a 60-day Gaza cease-fire, part of a renewed push to halt Israel’s genocidal war on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Egypt, Qatar and the United States have played a key role in mediating talks between Israel and Hamas since Oct. 7.

"We are working very hard now in full cooperation with the Qataris and Americans," Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told reporters during a news conference in Cairo.

"The main objective is to go back to the original proposal – to have a cease-fire for 60 days, with the release of some hostages and some Palestinian detainees, and the flow of humanitarian and medical assistance to Gaza without restrictions, without conditions."

"We are talking with Hamas, with the Israelis and pushing for a deal" based on a recent U.S. plan, Abdelatty said.

A Palestinian source familiar with the negotiations earlier told AFP that "mediators are working to formulate a new comprehensive cease-fire agreement proposal" that would include the release of all remaining hostages in Gaza "in one batch."

Last month, more than two weeks of negotiations in Doha failed to secure a breakthrough in talks for a cease-fire and the release of hostages.

Hamas negotiators eventually withdrew days after the United States and Israel pulled their own delegations.

U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff blamed Hamas for the failure, saying Washington would "consider alternative options" after no agreement was reached.

A previous short-lived truce earlier this year collapsed and did not lead to a lasting agreement.

A senior Hamas delegation was expected in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials, two Palestinian sources told AFP on Tuesday.